Everdome (DOME) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.33 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and $3.33 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

