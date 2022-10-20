Evercore ISI Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $183.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRV. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after purchasing an additional 163,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.