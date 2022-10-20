Evercore ISI Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $240.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Evercore ISI to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.95.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.22. 1,703,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $277,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.