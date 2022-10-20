Evercore ISI Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $125.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $17.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,415,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,083. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

