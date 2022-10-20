Evercore ISI Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $155.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 883,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in F5 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

