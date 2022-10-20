Evercore ISI Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $155.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.69.
F5 Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 883,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $249.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of F5
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in F5 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
