European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Down 0.7%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.83. Approximately 126,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 90,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

A number of research firms have commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

