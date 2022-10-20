Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 1,816 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euclid Capital Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

