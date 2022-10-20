Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $21.76 or 0.00114075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $298.02 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,074.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021486 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00267874 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00743488 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00558446 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00246082 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00269846 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,475,985 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.