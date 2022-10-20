ETF Store Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

