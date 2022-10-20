ETF Store Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,104 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 56,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.