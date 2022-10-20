ETF Store Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.37. 2,148,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.