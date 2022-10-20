ETF Store Inc. Has $20.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.5% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.48. 305,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,315. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

