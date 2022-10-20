Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $280.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $204.34 and last traded at $207.78, with a volume of 12364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.29.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,195,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average is $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

