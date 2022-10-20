Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $51.13

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.13, but opened at $49.51. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 7,162 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTA. B. Riley initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 129.28%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.