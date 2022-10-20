Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

