Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 20th (AASZF, ACCO, ACI, AEIS, AKAM, ALLY, ANFGF, APDN, ASGN, AWR)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 20th:

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$96.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to an underweight rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $203.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $278.00.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $320.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Grupo Santander currently has $136.00 target price on the stock.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a neutral rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

