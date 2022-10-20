Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 20th (AASZF, ACCO, ACI, AEIS, AKAM, ALLY, ANFGF, APDN, ASGN, AWR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 20th:

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$96.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to an underweight rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $203.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $278.00.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $320.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Grupo Santander currently has $136.00 target price on the stock.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a neutral rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

