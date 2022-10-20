Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BHP Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BHP Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. UBS Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,915.93.

NYSE BHP opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,430,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

