Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.49-$7.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.09 billion. Equifax also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.13.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $9.92 on Thursday, reaching $150.20. 98,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,761. Equifax has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.90. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

