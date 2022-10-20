Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.49-7.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.089-5.109 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. Equifax also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $160.12. 1,394,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,965. Equifax has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.90.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.44.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.