Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.49-7.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.44.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.90. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $156.74 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Equifax by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Equifax by 11.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

