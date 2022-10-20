EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

EQT opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. EQT has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

