EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EQT to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.75. 276,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. EQT has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

