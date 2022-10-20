EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $130.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

