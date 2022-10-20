Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $361.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

