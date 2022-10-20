Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Decreased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Entegris comprises about 2.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.33% of Entegris worth $40,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,734,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Entegris by 6.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 10.1% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. 15,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,812. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

