Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.52.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

