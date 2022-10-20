ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ENI Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €11.81 ($12.05) on Monday. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.47.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

