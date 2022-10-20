Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.71

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.71 and traded as low as C$28.79. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at C$28.93, with a volume of 37,966 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 target price on Enghouse Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities downgraded Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enghouse Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.36%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

