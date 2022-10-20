Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Endava by 29.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Endava by 5.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endava by 37.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Endava by 81.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

