Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.
Endava Stock Performance
DAVA traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.