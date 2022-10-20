Empower Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $719.56 Million (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Empower token can now be purchased for approximately $7.20 or 0.00037572 BTC on exchanges. Empower has a total market capitalization of $719.56 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 7.28798393 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $237.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

