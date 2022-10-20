Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 5,504 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HSY opened at $226.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.76 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

