Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $82.47 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

