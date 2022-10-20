Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,869 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

