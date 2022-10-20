Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,271.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $112.80 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.76 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.