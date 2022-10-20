Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

GD stock opened at $239.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

