Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $520.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $426.84 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

