Emocoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $93.01 Million (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Emocoin has a total market cap of $93.01 million and approximately $9,987.00 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emocoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emocoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Emocoin

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00442995 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,515.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars.

