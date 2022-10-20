Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

