Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.75.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA stock traded down C$1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,831. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.89. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Emera Company Profile

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

