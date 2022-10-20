Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Position Raised by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Embraer were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 736.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 806,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $7,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,642 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -954.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.