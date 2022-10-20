ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.94

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.94 ($7.08) and traded as low as €6.82 ($6.95). ElringKlinger shares last traded at €7.10 ($7.24), with a volume of 71,775 shares.

ElringKlinger Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.46. The firm has a market cap of $444.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.27.

About ElringKlinger

(Get Rating)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.