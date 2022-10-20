ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $65.22 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $65.22 million and $100.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,043.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002771 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023212 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00050812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005185 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32609668 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.