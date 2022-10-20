Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $329.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,477 shares of company stock worth $142,614,881 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

