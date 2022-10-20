Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Elevance Health has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $32.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $14.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $502.61. The company had a trading volume of 79,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.47. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $392.40 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.38. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

