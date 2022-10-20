Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.