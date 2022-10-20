Edgecoin (EDGT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.13 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $207.07 million and $30.13 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.64 or 0.27594842 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,956,066 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.