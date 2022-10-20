Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE ECL traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.69. 33,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

