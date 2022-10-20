Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.