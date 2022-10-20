Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

