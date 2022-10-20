Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $439.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

